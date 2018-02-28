Chargois (elbow) will make his debut with the Dodgers on Wednesday during a Cactus League game versus San Diego, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Chargois was recently claimed by the Dodgers off waivers last week and seems to have recovered from an elbow injury that caused him to miss most of the 2017 season. The 27-year-old has only appeared in 25 major-league games and will likely begin this season at the Triple-A level while serving as organizational depth.