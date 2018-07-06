Dodgers' J.T. Ginn: Turns down Dodgers to play at Mississippi State

Ginn announced Thursday that he will play baseball at Mississippi State despite being drafted by the Dodgers in the first round of this year's draft.

According to SB Nation's Eric Stephen the Dodgers would get the 31st pick in the 2019 amateur draft if they don't sign Ginn, which appears to be the case. Ginn, a hard-throwing right-hander, was taken 30th overall in June and projects as a reliever once he reaches the pros.