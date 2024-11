The Dodgers added Dreyer to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dreyer appeared in 37 games with Triple-A Oklahoma in 2024, producing a 2.74 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 42.2 innings. The left-hander is just one step short of being a major-leaguer and he'll have a chance to prove himself with Los Angeles this spring in an attempt to crack the Opening Day roster.