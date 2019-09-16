Dodgers' Jaime Schultz: Clears waivers
Schultz cleared waivers Sunday and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Schultz was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Thursday but will remain with the organization for the time being after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old appeared in four major-league games this season, allowing four runs in five innings while striking out three.
