The Dodgers recalled Schultz from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Los Angeles likely just brought up Schultz to get another fresh arm in the bullpen after JT Chargois -- who was optioned to the minors in a corresponding move -- worked in relief both of the past two days. Schultz made 22 appearances for the Rays in 2018, compiling a 5.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 30.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays

    Waivers, Winners and Losers

    Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...

  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    H2H Trade Chart

    Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...

  • hyun-jin-ryu.jpg

    Top-30 IL stashes

    Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...