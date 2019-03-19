Schultz was optioned to minor-league camp Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Schultz was designated for assignment earlier in the offseason by the Rays, prior to being dealt to the Dodgers. He made his major-league debut in 2018, but didn't impress, posting a 5.64 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across 30.1 innings. He's likely to serve as pitching depth out of the bullpen for the team this season.

