Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Schultz pitched well in three relief appearances, fanning three and allowing just one hit over three scoreless innings of work. However, the Dodgers needed to clear a roster spot for the return of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) from the injured list, and with Schultz pitching each of the last two days, he was the top candidate for a demotion.

