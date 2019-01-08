Schultz was traded from the Rays to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Caleb Sampen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Rays were able to find a suitor for Schultz after the right-hander was designated for assignment last week. The 27-year-old made his major-league debut in 2018, struggling to a 5.64 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 5.0 BB/9 in 30.1 innings. He did post an impressive 10.4 K/9 over that same stretch. Schultz will likely serve as pitching depth for the Dodgers in 2019.