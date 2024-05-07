Gelof was promoted from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to High-A Great Lakes on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The 22-year-old third baseman still hasn't played at an age-appropriate level in pro ball, but he was excellent as an older player at Single-A, slashing .310/.462/.494 with two home runs, three steals, a 23.1 percent walk rate and a 26.5 percent strikeout rate in 24 games. Gelof gets the benefit of heading to the Midwest League now that the weather has warmed up, so the expectation should be that he continues to excel at the plate, given his age, pedigree and defensive limitations.