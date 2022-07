Lamb went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Lamb brought the Dodgers within a run with a seventh-inning blast. The 31-year-old has been able to maintain semi-steady playing time against right-handed pitchers since Chris Taylor (foot) went on the injured list. Through 20 plate appearances, Lamb has a homer, a triple, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and a 4:7 BB:K in seven contests.