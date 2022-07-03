Lamb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Lamb will retreat to the bench after starting in three of his first four games with the Dodgers while going 3-for-8 with a pair of extra-base hits, a walk, two runs and an RBI. Though the lefty-hitting Lamb may be the Dodgers' preferred pinch-hitting option off the bench versus right-handed pitching, his path to a regular lineup spot has likely closed with Mookie Betts (rib) coming off the injured list Sunday and with Chris Taylor (foot) seemingly on track to rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Rockies.