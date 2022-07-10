Lamb went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.
Lamb tied the game at 2-2 with his long ball in the seventh inning, and he also made a key catch on defense to end the eighth. This was the 31-year-old's second homer of the season, both of which have come in the last two games. Showing power is a good way for him to claim a starting role in left field while Chris Taylor (foot) is on the injured list. Lamb is batting .263 with three RBI, four runs scored, a triple and a double through eight contests.