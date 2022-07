Lamb is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Southpaw Matthew Liberatore is on the mound for St. Louis, so the lefty-hitting Lamb will retreat to the bench in favor of the righty-hitting Trayce Thompson. Lamb and Thompson should continue to form a platoon in left field while Chris Taylor is on the injured list due to a small fracture of his left foot.