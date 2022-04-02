Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Lamb is making a "great case" for an Opening Day roster spot, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Lamb has been one of the team's best hitters in Cactus League play, slashing .375/.423/.750 with two home runs, three doubles and two RBI across 26 plate appearances. The 31-year-old hit 59 combined homers over the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Arizona but hasn't played in more than 78 major-league contests in any campaign since. If he does indeed break camp with Los Angeles, he'll likely serve as a power bat off the bench while drawing an occasional start at first base or DH.