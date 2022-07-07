site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Not starting Thursday
Lamb isn't starting Thursday's game against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Lamb started in the last two games and went 0-for-5 with two walks and three strikeouts. Trayce Thompson is taking over in left field and batting eighth Thursday.
