Lamb is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Lamb has gone 2-for-11 with three walks and a pair of solo home runs while starting in four of the past five games, and he looks like he'll have a path to a regular role against right-handed pitching while Chris Taylor (foot) is on the injured list. He'll likely remain a fixture on the bench against left-handers, however, as he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Drew Smyly on the bump for Chicago.