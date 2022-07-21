site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Lamb isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Lamb is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game since left-hander Carlos Rodon is on the mound for San Francisco. Trayce Thompson is starting in left field and batting eighth.
