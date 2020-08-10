McGee (1-0) pitched an inning, striking out one and allowing no baserunners to earn the win Sunday versus the Giants.

McGee was called on to get the last out of the seventh inning. The Dodgers took the lead in the bottom half of the inning, and McGee became the pitcher of record. He added the first two outs of the eighth for the clean inning of work. The 34-year-old reliever has allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out 10 over 6.1 innings in seven appearances this season. McGee's early success could earn him more time in the later innings in the future.