McGee (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Angels. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out one.

McGee came out of the bullpen in the eighth inning and proved his worth in another high-leverage situation, as he didn't allow baserunners for the fifth time in his last six appearances. In fact, the 34-year-old reliever has allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 12 over 8.2 innings in nine appearances this season. He seems primed for a bigger role in the bullpen sooner than later.