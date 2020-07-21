McGee signed a major-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
McGee was released by the Rockies on Friday, who will still be paying the majority of his $9.5 million contract. He'll be an interesting reclamation project for the Dodgers' coaching staff, as he produced some excellent seasons early in his career but has posted ERAs of 6.49 and 4.35 (along with FIPs of 4.91 and 6.00) over the last two seasons. Whether he can recapture some of his old form or if his recent struggles are simply the inevitable result of aging for the 33-year-old lefty remains to be seen.