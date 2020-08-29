McGee (2-1) took the loss against Texas on Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and notching one strikeout in one-third of an inning.

McGee entered the contest having yielded only one run in 11.1 innings on the season, but his ERA ballooned to 3.86 after the Rangers knocked him around Friday. The left-hander gave up a home run to the first batter he faced (Derek Dietrich), then yielded singles to three of the following four batters before he was lifted. McGee isn't likely to lose his manager's trust based on one poor outing, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him used in a high-leverage role next time he takes the mound.