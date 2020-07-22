McGee will be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.
The past week has been a whirlwind for McGee, who was released by Colorado on July 17 and signed by the Dodgers four days later. McGee reportedly drove 17 hours from Denver to Los Angeles before getting into Tuesday's exhibition contest against the Angels, allowing two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. The veteran reliever has saved as many as 19 games in a season as a major-leaguer but will likely begin the campaign in a low-leverage role with the Dodgers.