Peter stayed red-hot Saturday, going 2-for-2 with a home run (his third this spring) and three RBI in a win over Arizona.

The utility infielder joined the Dodgers as part of a multi-player deal this past offseason, and while he wasn't expected to have a shot at the Opening Day roster, his early power binge may have put him in the conversation for one of the final spots. Peter slashed .292/.351/.506 in 45 games with Triple-A Charlotte last year, so this offensive showcase may not be as fluky as it seems at first glance. The 24-year-old would obviously have to keep this pace up for the rest of spring training if the Dodgers were going to seriously consider him for the Opening Day roster. For fantasy purposes, it would take an injury or two (or three) to realistically open up relevant playing time on a stacked Dodgers' roster. Peter's stock is up, but fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to the hot start quite yet.

