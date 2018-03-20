Dodgers' Jake Peter: Shipped to minors
Peter was assigned to the minor leagues following Monday's game against Oakland, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Peter went 10-for-38 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 20 spring training games. With Justin Turner suffering a broken wrist, Peter has a chance to find himself on the major league roster before Turner's return in May.
More News
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...