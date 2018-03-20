Peter was assigned to the minor leagues following Monday's game against Oakland, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Peter went 10-for-38 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 20 spring training games. With Justin Turner suffering a broken wrist, Peter has a chance to find himself on the major league roster before Turner's return in May.

