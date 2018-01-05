Dodgers' Jake Peter: Traded to Dodgers
Peter was traded to the Dodgers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal.
The Dodgers received Peter and reliever Scott Alexander while sending Luis Avilan to the White Sox and minor leaguers Erick Mejia and Trevor Oaks to the Royals. Peter is a career .282 hitter across four minor-league seasons and possesses the ability to play multiple defensive positions which could help him work his way onto the Dodgers' major-league roster as a super-utility player.
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...