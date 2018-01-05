Peter was traded to the Dodgers on Thursday as part of a three-team deal.

The Dodgers received Peter and reliever Scott Alexander while sending Luis Avilan to the White Sox and minor leaguers Erick Mejia and Trevor Oaks to the Royals. Peter is a career .282 hitter across four minor-league seasons and possesses the ability to play multiple defensive positions which could help him work his way onto the Dodgers' major-league roster as a super-utility player.