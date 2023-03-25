Pilarski hit 101 mph with his fastball in a Cactus League game against Colorado on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pilarski has never been on any sort of prospect radar -- he wasn't drafted out of college in 2021 and spent the past two years playing independent-league ball. The right-hander made massive gains with his velocity this winter, and the triple-digit heat he flashed against the Rockies helped him strike out the side in his inning of work. Pilarski has yet to pitch in the minor leagues and clearly has a ways to go in terms of development, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts suggested that the 24-year-old won't necessarily have to make a slow ascent through the system, saying, "If he keeps pitching [impressively], he's gonna be on the fast track."