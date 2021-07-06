Reed's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Reed spent parts of the last five seasons at the Triple-A level, but he'll now be available to make his major-league debut after Steven Souza was designated for assignment Tuesday. The right-hander signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in early June after he was released by the Angels, and he posted a 2.61 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 10.1 innings across nine relief appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations for the Dodgers.