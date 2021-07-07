Reed recorded two outs against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Reed entered the sixth inning to record the final two outs for starter Tony Gonsolin. It wasn't the cleanest outing, but the right-hander managed to get the job done in what became a 1-1 score due to a fielding error by Gavin Lux. Reed, whose contract was selected by the Dodgers ahead of Tuesday's game, recorded a 2.61 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 10.1 innings across nine relief appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's expected to mostly work in low-leverage situations for the Dodgers.