Outman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Outman is still searching for a multi-hit game in September, having gone 12-for-66 (.181) this month. He's made up for the slump a bit with five homers and nine RBI over his last 21 contests, and he's still seeing most of the playing time in center field. Outman is up to 22 long balls, 68 RBI, 81 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a .244/.351/.434 slash line through 145 games this year.