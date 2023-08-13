Outman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Outman's second-inning blast gave the Dodgers the lead for good in this contest. The outfielder had gone seven games without an RBI entering Saturday. He's hitting .344 (11-for-32) in August, a stretch that's raised his slash line for the year to .257/.362/.439 over 109 games. Outman has added 14 homers, 14 stolen bases, 51 RBI and 60 runs scored while seeing the bulk of the playing time in center field.