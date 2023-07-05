Outman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Pirates.

Outman went deep off Luis Ortiz in the second and fourth innings, ending the young slugger's 34-game homer drought. Outman has posted six multi-hit efforts over his last 15 games, batting .268 (15-for-56) in that span. The outfielder is up to 11 long balls, 40 RBI, 41 runs scored and eight stolen bases while slashing .236/.317/.429 over 287 plate appearances this season. He continues to see the majority of the playing time in center field.