Outman is batting leadoff for the Dodgers on Tuesday against the Mets.
Outman moves to the very top of the lineup with Mookie Betts going on paternity leave. The 25-year-old outfielder boasts a 1.031 OPS with three home runs, 10 RBI, two stolen bases and nine runs scored through 17 games this season with Los Angeles.
