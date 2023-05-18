Outman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs scored and a steal in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over Minnesota.

Outman led off the fourth inning with a single before swiping his fifth base of the season. He'd then snap a 3-3 tie with a grand slam in the sixth, a 407-foot shot off Emilio Pagan to put the Dodgers ahead for good. Outman's big game snapped an 0-for-12 stretch. He's now slashing an impressive .264/.354/.549 with nine home runs, 28 runs scored and 27 RBI through 164 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.