Outman went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

After appearing only as a late defensive replacement when Arizona started a southpaw Saturday, Outman was back in the lineup as Los Angeles' starting center fielder Sunday. The rookie drew a walk in his first place appearance and was hit by a pitch in his third. Following the HBP, Outman swiped second base, but the Dodgers were unable to bring him home. The 25-year-old stole 23 bases in the minors as recently as 2021, so there is certainly some speed to his game. However, it's worth noting that manager Dave Roberts decided to pinch hit for Outman with light-hitting backup backstop Austin Barnes when the Diamondbacks brought in a lefty reliever in the ninth, so it appears that the team doesn't yet feel comfortable letting the rookie face left-handed pitching.