Outman is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.

After a red-hot start to the season, Outman has cooled off considerably, and he's slashed just .174/.321/.217 in the month of June. The outfielder will get Friday off with Sean Manaea expected to work as the bulk hurler versus the Dodgers, and Jonny DeLuca will patrol center field in Outman's absence.