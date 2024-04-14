Outman went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base against the Padres in a 5-2 victory Saturday.

Outman used his legs in the fourth inning to help produce the game's first run, notching a one-out single, subsequently swiping second base and then coming home to score on a Mookie Betts single. The theft was Outman's first of the campaign in two tries after he stole 16 bags in 19 attempts as a rookie last year. The 26-year-old is off to a slow start with a .184/.286/.327 slash line through 56 plate appearances this season, but he's been trending up of late, batting .294 with both of his homers and four RBI over his past five games.