The Dodgers recalled Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With Jason Heyward (knee) headed for the injured list, Outman will get the call back to Los Angeles in order to replenish the Dodgers' outfield depth. Since being demoted to Triple-A in May, the 27-year-old has slashed .285/.396/.556 with 10 homers and 22 RBI in 182 plate appearances. He isn't likely to see regular playing time while Heyward is sidelined, but there's a chance Outman makes an occasional start against right-handed pitchers in order to give one of the usual starters a breather.