Outman is slated to be on the Dodgers' travel roster for their upcoming trip to Japan, but it's not yet decided whether he'll be included on the active roster, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers kick off the MLB regular season with a two-game set against the Cubs in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, and the team will precede those contests with a pair of exhibition games against teams in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. While Outman is expected to be on the trip to Tokyo, a spot on Los Angeles' Opening Day big-league roster is far from a certainty. After a promising rookie campaign, the outfielder struggled in his sophomore season last year, posting a meager .521 OPS with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate over 156 plate appearances. Punchouts have continued to be a problem this spring -- Outman has fanned a team-leading 14 times in 29 plate appearances, though he does have a home run, five RBI and two stolen bases.