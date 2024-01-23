Paxton signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Paxton will also receive a $1 million roster bonus assuming he's on the Opening Day roster and can make an additional $1 million through incentives. The left-hander held a 2.73 ERA in the first half and a 6.98 ERA in the second half in 2023 with the Red Sox while battling a knee issue down the stretch. Paxton will enter spring training with a clean bill of health but remains one of the bigger starting pitcher injury risks in the game. However, on a one-year deal that Dodgers are willing to pay for some upside.