Paxton signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Los Angeles on Monday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Paxton is on the move to LA, where he'll be relied upon to shore up the back end of the Dodgers' starting rotation. The southpaw made 19 appearances in 2023 with the Red Sox after making only six starts across the 2020 and 2021 campaigns combined, turning in a 4.50 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 101:33 K:BB across 96 innings.