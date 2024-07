An MRI on Friday revealed Heyward is dealing with a left knee contusion that will require a stint on the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heyward got some good news Friday, as the MRI showed no structural damage in his left knee. Still, Heyward will hit the IL, leaving a roster spot for open for James Outman. Although he'll be out for over a week, Heyward could be back after the All-Star break.