Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Thursday that Heyward will be on the Opening Day roster, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The writing has been on the wall for much of the spring, and now it's official. Heyward offers very little offensive upside at this point in his career, but he can cover all three outfield spots for the Dodgers in what is certain to be a backup role.
