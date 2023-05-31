Heyward went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Nationals.

This was Heyward's third multi-hit effort in his last eight games, a span in which he's gone 8-for-22 (.364) with two long balls and five RBI. The outfielder continues to see playing time around the outfield versus right-handed pitchers. He's hitting a meager .230, but he's posted an .830 OPS, six homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases over 120 plate appearances this season.