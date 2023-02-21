Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Heyward "absolutely" has a leg up in the competition for the final outfield roster spot, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heyward made a significant swing change over the offseason, and Roberts noted that he liked how it looked during live batting practice Monday in camp. The 33-year-old accepted a minor-league contract from Los Angeles back in December after getting cut loose by the Cubs. He's slashed just .211/.280/.326 in 504 major-league plate appearances since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, but perhaps the Dodgers can work some of their magic on him in 2023.