The Dodgers placed Heyward on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with lower-back tightness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heyward's back has caused him to miss the Dodgers' last two games, and it will keep him out for at least another 10 days as he moves to the IL. Imaging on his back didn't reveal any significant damage, so an extended absence isn't likely for the 34-year-old outfielder. The Dodgers claimed Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Rays on Tuesday and added him to the active roster to serve as Heyward's replacement.