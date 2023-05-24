Heyward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over Atlanta.
Heyward knocked a solo home run off Spencer Strider in the second, breaking a home run drought of 13 games that dated back to May 1. After going 1-for-24 (.042) over 10 games from May 3 to May 18, Heyward has snapped out of the cold spell with two multi-hit games, two doubles, a home run and three runs scored in his last three contests. Though he isn't expected to maintain an everyday spot in the lineup with the Dodgers outfield at full health, he could provide some streaming value for managers looking to chase a hot bat.
