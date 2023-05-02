Heyward is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Heyward has turned back the clock in a massive way this season with the Dodgers, boasting an overall .925 OPS through 67 plate appearances, but he will likely continue to sit versus left-handed opponents. Chris Taylor, James Outman and Mookie Betts are starting across the outfield Tuesday against the Phillies and southpaw Matt Strahm.
