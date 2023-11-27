Heyward agreed Monday with the Dodgers on a one-year, $9 million contract, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Heyward and the Dodgers will run it back after he was surprisingly productive in 2023, slashing .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI over 377 plate appearances. His .813 OPS this past season was his highest mark since 2012, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. The 34-year-old should fill a similar role again in 2024, starting in right field against righties while occasionally filling in as a center fielder. The Dodgers' decision to bring back Heyward also means that Mookie Betts will continue to see more action at second base.