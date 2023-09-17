Heyward went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and one additional RBI in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Heyward went 8-for-14 (.571) with five extra-base hits during this three-game series in Seattle. The outfielder has hit four homers and six doubles over his last 15 games, a span in which he's batting .451 (23-for-51). For the season, he's at a .283/.357/.508 slash line with 15 homers, 40 RBI, 55 runs scored and two stolen bases across 113 games as the Dodgers' main right fielder against right-handed pitchers.