site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-jason-martin-joins-dodgers-on-milb-deal | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Jason Martin: Joins Dodgers on MiLB deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Martin spent 2021 with the Rangers and appeared in 58 big-league games and hit .208/.248/.354 with six homers, 17 RBI and 14 runs. He had more luck at Triple-A with a .931 OPS in 39 contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 16 min read